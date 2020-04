Chris Pratt gives fans chance to get eaten by dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published 34 minutes ago Chris Pratt gives fans chance to get eaten by dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion Chris Pratt is giving two lucky fans the chance to be filmed being gobbled up by a dinosaur in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.

Recent related news from verified sources Jurassic World star Chris Pratt offers incredible All-In Challenge prize Actor Chris Pratt has set a new bar in the All-In Challenge – by offering fans the chance to be...

