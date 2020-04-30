Global  

Only buses being used for now: MHA on if trains to be used for transporting stranded citizens

Only buses being used for now: MHA on if trains to be used for transporting stranded citizens

Only buses being used for now: MHA on if trains to be used for transporting stranded citizens

On being asked if Centre is considering the proposal by many state governments for running special trains to transport stranded people like students and migrant labourers, the Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Punya Salila Srivastava on Wednesday said, "As of now, the directives are to use buses." Earlier, the MHA issued a fresh set of guidelines to let migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded get back home.

