Tucson had its first 100 degree temperature this week, here's what to remember if you venture out

THE FIRST TRIPLE DIGITTEMPERATURE OF 20-20 ANDALTHOUGH THESE TEMPS ARESOMETHING WE'RE USED TO -BEING OUTSIDE WITH A MASK ON,ISN'T 1:02-1:07 - "IT ISGROUNDHOG DAY IN SOME SORTSBUT THE PROBLEM IS THAT TUCSONWEATHER CAN SKYROCKETQUICKLY." WEEKS AGO THE C-D- CRECOMMENDED WEARING A FACEMASK WHEN GOING OUTSIDE - ATTHAT POINT TEMPS IN TUCSONLOOKED A BIT DIFFERENT THANTHEY DO NOW 1:08-1:17 - "THREEWEEKS AGO IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN70 DEGREES AND EVERYONE WASTAKING ABOUT WHY WE LIVE HEREBECAUSE ITS SO FANTASTIC ANDNOW A FEW DAYS LATER INCERTAIN CASES YOU'RE LOOKINGAT RECORD TEMPERATURES." SOHOW DO YOU STAY COOL WHILESPORTING ONE OF THESE WHEN YOUHAVE TO LEAVE YOUR HOUSE?TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENTBATTALION CHIEF BARRETT BAKERSAID YOUR BODY HAS A NATURALRESPONSE TO TRY AND COOL OFF3:53-3:58 - "PERSPIRATION,RESPIRATION, THESE ARE ALLTHINGS THAT THE BODY DOES TOTRY AND COOL ITSELF OFF." ANDBECAUSE WEARING A MASK CAN PUTA STRAIN ON YOUR BREATHING --IT COULD LEAD YOU TO OVERHEAT.BAKER SAYS -- THE FIRST STEP-- IS CHANGING YOURENVIRONMENT.

5:13-5:26 -"TAKING A BREAK AND YOU'VE GOTYOURSELF IN A SHADED AREA ANDAWAY FROM COWORKERS ORWHATEVER IT IS THAT COULDINUIT THAT SOCIAL DISTANCINGTHEN THAT IS A GOOD WAY TOJUST LET YOU BODY REST ANDRESET." BATTALION CHIEF BAKERADDED THAT BECAUSE MANY OF USHAVE SPENT A MAJORITY OF THETIME INDOORS FOR THE PAST FEWWEEKS - IT'S IMPORTANT NOT TOOVEREXERT OURSELVES WHEN WEHEAD OUTDOORS 4:47-4:56 -"REALLY HIT THE WATER SUPPLYAND KEEP YOUR TANK TOPPED OFF.THAT SHOULD ULTIMATELY HELPBATTLE SOME OF THOSEDEHYDRATION TYPE SYMPTOMS."LOOKLIVE TAG - THE USUALRECOMMENDATIONS TO AVOID HEATEXHAUSTION STILL APPLY - DRINK(LOTS OF WATER - STAY INSHADED AREAS - AND TRY ANDWEAR LIGHTER CLOTHES.

