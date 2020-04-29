Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election

Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election

Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election

Beijing has no interest in interfering in the U.S. election, China's foreign ministry said, after President Donald Trump said China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak is linked to its hope Trump will lose re-election.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election

China's foreign ministry is rejecting notions by U.S. President Donald Trump that Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak is linked to China's hope Trump will lose re-election in November.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang on Thursday (April 30): (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) SPOKESMAN OF CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY, GENG SHUANG, SAYING: "We have reiterated many times that the U.S. election is the U.S.'s own internal affair.

China is not interested in interfering.

At the same time, we hope the people of the U.S. will not drag China into its electoral politics." Trump made the allegation in an exclusive interview with Reuters a day earlier, saying "China will do anything they can to have me lose this race." It's a different tone from the first three months of the year, when Trump repeated lavished praise on Chinese leader Xi Jinping's response to the outbreak, with statements like these: (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (JANUARY 29) "We're very much involved with them right now on the virus that's going around.

We're working very closely.

I spoke to President Xi.

We're working very closely with China" (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (FEBRUARY 26) "He is so committed to solving that problem." (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (MARCH 21) "I think the people of China are incredible." It wasn't until the end of March that his tone began to shift.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (MARCH 21): "I wished they could've told us earlier about what was going on inside.

We didn't know about it until it started coming out publicly." The U.S. president is also angry at the World Health Organization, accusing the WHO of parroting Chinese propaganda about the pandemic, and taking Chinese leaders at their word.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (WEDNESDAY): "You know, right now, they're literally a pipe organ for China." The Republican president is often accused of not acting early enough against a virus that has killed at least 60,000 people in the United States, and thrown the U.S. economy into a deep recession, putting in jeopardy his hopes for another four-year term.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: Beijing denies #Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election #News" #StayHomeSaveLives: https://t.co/H4EEU8TsnH 29 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election: https://t.co/Sw08nHaOtP #DonaldTrump 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China [Video]

Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China

President Donald Trump is repeating his complaints about the World Health Organization, as well as China's, handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has said that an investigation by US intelligence..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
China calls Trump advisor a liar over medical supplies comment | Covid-19 [Video]

China calls Trump advisor a liar over medical supplies comment | Covid-19

China accused a Donald Trump advisor of propagating lies. Beijing countered criticism by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro. Navarro reportedly accused China of hoarding protective gear during..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:26Published