Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Occurred on August 10, 2017 / Crossville, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: "This video was filmed in 2017 by Felicia Fullwood What used to be the largest treehouse in the world in Crossville, Tennessee was built over the course of 14 years by a minister in Tennessee that wanted to build a place for anyone to come and feel welcome The treehouse was 90 feet tall, 5 stories, and had over 80 different rooms. But in 2012 the fire marshall shut down the treehouse to the public leaving it abandoned like this before it burned down in 2019.

It had a crazy spiral staircase we found this room full of carved statues and also a room staged as a church chapel." Credit: Felicia Fullwood

