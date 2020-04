Boris Johnson leads birthday tributes to Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:37s - Published 39 minutes ago Boris Johnson leads birthday tributes to Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday Tributes have poured in for the newly-promoted Colonel Tom Moore' on his 100th birthday, after he raised £30 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

