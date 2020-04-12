Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alejandro Agag > Formula One has a 50-50 chance of going racing, says Agag

Formula One has a 50-50 chance of going racing, says Agag

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Formula One has a 50-50 chance of going racing, says Agag

Formula One has a 50-50 chance of going racing, says Agag

The head of electric racing motor racing series Formula E rates the chances of his races and that of Formula 1 getting on the track this year as 50-50.

Alejandro Agag told Reuters that they were right to make plans to race at closed circuits to get a championship completed.

Adam Reed reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Formula One has a 50-50 chance of going racing, says Agag

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag reckons both his electric series and Formula One have a 50-50 chance of getting races on the track after both championships have been stuck on the start line this year.

The Spaniard, whose city-based series started last November and completed five races before global travel restrictions forced it off the streets, said in an interview with Reuters Wednesday (April 29) it was unclear how much was going to be possible as lockdowns are eased.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ALEJANDRO AGAG, FORMULA E FOUNDER, SAYING: "I think there's a 50-50 chance (of Formula One starting up again).

My personal view as a fan and as a newspaper reader, I guess it's a 50-50 chance.

The same for us.

"I think if we just make one more race we can be a championship, I think six.

We will try and make at least two or three more races in a closed circuit.

I think that should be possible in the month of August.

But again, who knows with this thing?" He said Formula One bosses, who have plans to start their season without spectators at Austria's Red Bull Ring in July before racing behind closed doors at Silverstone in Britain, were doing "the right thing trying".

Formula E is in a slightly more advantageous position given its already part-way through its season and would only need a few more races for a valid championship.

Agag is also busy planning a new Extreme E off-road environmentally conscious electric SUV series that is due to launch next year.

They announced on Thursday that the eight teams' cars would be crewed equally by male and female drivers.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lll_SMIRK_lll

🍤 Armada | Smirk 🍤 @BKPiccolo @Spiral_Medb waiting for his chance to steal the krabby patty secret formula 32 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Formula One has a 50-50 chance of going racing, says Agag: https://t.co/zf7jVDpIhg #Coronavirus 1 hour ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Formula E founder sees ’50-50 chance’ of his series and F1 running races this year https://t.co/VIS9MCn16Q… https://t.co/yKzW0WeuG8 1 hour ago

thegrathan

nathanthegrathan Stop. Subbing. To. Streamers. And. Expecting. Them. To. Sub. Back. To. You. You can’t buy loyal supporters. If th… https://t.co/tl4gdWoees 2 hours ago

ClaireW88016570

Claire Wheeler @GaryLineker Best so far lads, been really enjoying the show. Any chance the alternative formula could continue whe… https://t.co/7pDJYseTUA 2 hours ago

IOLmotoring

IOL Motoring Agag reckons both his electric series and F1 have a 50-50 chance of getting races run. https://t.co/8zFRXwHXZv 3 hours ago

F1icom

F1i Like his F1 counter-part Chase Carey, Formula E chairman Agag is thinking out of the box to try and get his series… https://t.co/jYZMYU1Xgd 3 hours ago

Teranceemmanue3

December29💙 RT @renoomokri: Telling people your goals gives them opportunity to shift the goal post before you can score a goal. The surest success for… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Legendary motor racing driver Stirling Moss dies, age 90 [Video]

Legendary motor racing driver Stirling Moss dies, age 90

Moss won 16 Formula 1 Grand Prix races in 14-year career.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:40Published
British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90 [Video]

British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Stirling Moss, one of Britain's greatest-ever Formula 1 drivers, dies at the age of 90.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 12:26Published