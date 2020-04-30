Rishi Kapoor was ill during filming of 'Mulk', but used to shoot for 14-15 hours a day: Co-star

'Mulk' movie actress Vartika Singh shared her experience with Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30, during the time of film.

"He played the role of my Uncle in the film.

He was very dedicated towards his work.

During the time of 'Mulk' shooting he was ill but he still worked 14-15 hours a day," Vartika told ANI.

Kapoor passed away at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30.

He went to US for cancer treatment and returned to India in September last year.