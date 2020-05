'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' star Kate Hudson has "mastered" bikini waxing during quarantine.

American actor Kate Hudson recently appeared on a virtual chat on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy...

It’s a family affair! Kate Hudson makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show filmed at home...

Page Six Kate Hudson has ‘mastered’ the at-home bikini wax while quarantined https://t.co/rvgpdxtY4B https://t.co/DYerrCYmwi 1 day ago

Göksel Bayraktar RT @PageSix : Kate Hudson has ‘mastered’ the at-home bikini wax while quarantined https://t.co/rvgpdxtY4B https://t.co/DYerrCYmwi 1 day ago

Page Six Kate Hudson has apparently ‘mastered’ the at-home bikini wax https://t.co/k6WZUnN1eb https://t.co/y0bCDzaOxh 22 hours ago

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING Kate Hudson says she's a pro at giving herself bikini waxes at home: 'I've mastered it.' https://t.co/gKKkTUwwz2 18 hours ago

Flying Eze Kate Hudson Just Revealed She Mastered The At-Home Bikini Wax On 'WWHL' With Andy Cohen [ARTICLE] #News https://t.co/r8V7Ce4pe7 9 hours ago