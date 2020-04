Cole 'ignorant' over kidney disease Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:30s - Published 8 minutes ago Cole 'ignorant' over kidney disease Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole explains how his mindset towards a kidney failure in 2017 changed after setting up a charity fund with Kidney Research UK which aims to drive research into improving transplants and patient wellbeing. 0

