Greta Thunberg Donates $100k to UNICEF to Help Children During the Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 weeks ago Greta Thunberg Donates $100k to UNICEF to Help Children During the Coronavirus Pandemic One of the most famous teenage activists is donating $100k to help children during the coronavirus pandemic. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

Tweets about this KJ @Dirtyduc Cash to splash does not earn sympathy. https://t.co/2IuVl9rBSX 1 day ago Nicole Williams Greta Thunberg Donates $100K in Prize Money to UNICEF to Help Kids amid Coronavirus https://t.co/ApQbcYYXL6 3 days ago 🌺🐝Momzzzaroo🐝🏳️‍🌈 RT @ScaryMommy: Greta Thunberg Receives $100K Award And Donates Entire Thing To Kids Affected By COVID-19 @GretaThunberg https://t.co/WxXW… 3 days ago Scary Mommy Greta Thunberg Receives $100K Award And Donates Entire Thing To Kids Affected By COVID-19 @GretaThunberg… https://t.co/pywhURJOB8 4 days ago Gabriole Van Bryce Greta Thunberg Donates $100K To UNICEF In Fight Against Coronavirus https://t.co/eVt5ecjXsG 4 days ago Kathleen Smith RT @mraspinall: Greta Thunberg Receives $100K Award And Donates Entire Thing To Kids Affected By COVID-19 https://t.co/gzEXjXULPN 4 days ago Dr. Al Benskin, Greta Thunberg Receives $100K Award And Donates Entire Thing To Kids Affected By COVID-19 https://t.co/711WY9Hv46 5 days ago Kiss Tibor Zsolt Greta Thunberg Receives $100K Award And Donates Entire Thing To Kids Affected By COVID-19 https://t.co/zfpFTmNlTY 5 days ago