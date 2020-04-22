Greg Jennings isn't surprised if Jimmy G feels slighted by 49ers interest in Brady

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has revealed that there was interest in adding then free agent Tom Brady to the 49ers' roster, stating it would have been “completely irresponsible” not to look into the possibility.

Greg Jennings wouldn't be surprised if 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo feels slighted by this admission, but he doesn't mind the idea of a team making sure the QB slot is covered.

Nick Wright, however, believes this is one more addition to a long list of examples of Shanahan's lack of faith in Jimmy G.