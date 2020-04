maia they gave me: straight i am: straight they gave me: 5’7 i am: 5’8 1/2 they gave me: 16? 18? idk i’m bad at ages h… https://t.co/oaxtzEJ1Wl 3 days ago

𝐬𝐚𝐥𝗺𝐚🕊 @intoomarais they gave me: straight i am: they gave me: 5’7 i am: they gave me: 16? 18? idk i’m bad at ages haha… https://t.co/HcYmpTMX9V 3 days ago

Alcarl @modernpixels @yuriqueensophie they gave me: straight i am: straight they gave me: 5'7 i am: honestly haven't chec… https://t.co/9gRV5HKgvo 3 days ago

jade they gave me: lesbian i am: lesbian they gave me: 5’8” i am: 5' 6" they gave me: idk 15 or 16 or something i’m ba… https://t.co/z0mX23qeYK 4 days ago

natalie is bored (HEY!) | nsfr @_iamafrog_ they gave me: lesbian i am: they gave me: 5’8” i am: they gave me: idk 15 or 16 or something i’m bad… https://t.co/N8jZwdmR3J 4 days ago

J🌹y🔥 💜😝🍯 🍓🍷🥃💃🏽 Men boys dudes and males of all ages shapes and sizes... What is the point of using this emoji —-> 🥺🥺🥺 1 week ago