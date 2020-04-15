Planning to open schools in July, but centre to take final decision: UP Basic Education Minister

Global  

Basic Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Satish Dwivedi informed that the department is planning to open schools in July but final decision will be taken as per guidelines of Central and State governments.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "In keeping the view of current situation and lockdown, Basic Education Department plans to open schools in July but will take the final decision as per the guidelines of Central and State governments.

The state government had taken the decision of closing schools and colleges, way before lockdown was announced, as a part of precautionary measure."

