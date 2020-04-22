Global  

Bundesliga to wait until May 6 to find out about season restart

Bundesliga to wait until May 6 to find out about season restart
No decision yet on Bundesliga restart
SHOWS: MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY (FILE - MARCH 10, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

TUNNEL VIEW OF EMPTY BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH STADIUM 2.

VARIOUS OF EMPTY STADIUM MUNICH, GERMANY (FILE - APRIL 15, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF BAYERN MUNICH HEADQUARTERS 4.

VARIOUS OF BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY (RECENT - APRIL 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 5.

VARIOUS OF SCHALKE PLAYERS TRAINING WITH GAPS BETWEEN PLAYERS BERLIN, GERMANY (FILE - MARCH 11, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

VARIOUS OF UNION BERLIN'S EMPTY STADIUM DORTMUND, GERMANY (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 7.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND SQUAD HUDDLED TOGETHER (PRE-LOCKDOWN PICTURES) 8.

SQUAD JOGGING DURING WARMUP 9.

COACH LUCIEN FAVRE MOVING OBSTACLES 10.

PLAYERS WARMING UP STORY: Germany's Bundesliga will need to wait another week to find out about a possible restart after the government on Thursday (April 30) delayed any decision for a possible league resumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash-strapped clubs and league had been hoping for the government to give the green light and end a two-month suspension but Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference any decision on if and when sports activities could resume would be taken on May 6.

Football in Germany has been suspended since mid-March with the virus having infected some 160,000 people by Thursday.

Almost 6,300 people have died of the disease in the country.

Germany's neighbours the Netherlands and France have cancelled their seasons.

