"The European region accounts for 46% of cases and 63% of deaths globally", he said.

He underlined that social distancing measures taken in the region during the past weeks have allowed epidemic curve to plateauing in western Europe where Italy, Spain, UK, France, and Germany are registering the highest number of cases.

While several countries already started to ease lockdown and other forecast to do so in the following weeks, WHO European director asked to stay vigilant.