Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies, 'Am destroyed,' says Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai.

He was admitted to Sir H.

N.

Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 due to ill health.

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and spent more than a year in New York undergoing treatment.

The veteran actor delivered numerous blockbusters during his career.

He was part of hit films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and others.

