Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’: Raghuram Rajan

‘Second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’: Raghuram Rajan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:57s - Published
‘Second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’: Raghuram Rajan

‘Second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’: Raghuram Rajan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a conversation with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

Both discussed many aspects of the coronavirus crisis that has gripped the world.

Rajan said going for a second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’s economy.

The dialogue with Rajan was first in the series that Gandhi plans to hold with public intellectuals.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sgrhrn

hirani sagar RT @sgrhrn: First time : PM was announced lockdown at 8 PM. #Nifty came 8k Second time : PM was released video message at 9 AM. #Nifty cam… 5 seconds ago

gormley_robert

Robert Gormley RT @bane_baldy: @bbclaurak So, he'll use it as an excuse to lift the Lockdown. Germany did and has had a surge in cases. First wave not ove… 17 minutes ago

moni837

Anu RT @bainjal: “Second or third lockdown will be devastating” Dr Rajan to @RahulGandhi 20 minutes ago

UnityQAThomas

Thomas Petersen @Fotobiene Imposing strict lockdown on the entire world is completely unfeasible, so there _will_ be a second wave.… https://t.co/LaCyoEAjfb 23 minutes ago

bane_baldy

BaldyBane🖐️ Yup, he's going to use it as an excuse to lift the Lockdown! Germany did and experienced a surge in cases! We reall… https://t.co/ZlWAnCz0kD 36 minutes ago

the_dossier_in

The Dossier A second or third round of #lockdown will be devastating for the Indian economy, former @RBI RBI governor… https://t.co/1xAMJJd4fr 56 minutes ago

BerliRao

Rahul Rao Berli RT @TheRajanRao: We should listen to the suggestions of #RaghuramRajan. Further lockdowns r fatal for #IndianEconomy. Pls listen to his sug… 1 hour ago

akonai958

ako nai ‘Second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’: 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump accuses China of deliberately jeopardising his reelection | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump accuses China of deliberately jeopardising his reelection | Oneindia News

India mourns death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor; Centre promises significant easing of restrictions post May 3rd; States draw up protocol to return migrants home; Raghuram Rajan spells out ideal..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published
India needs Rs 65,000 crore to help needy during COVID crisis: Raghuram Rajan [Video]

India needs Rs 65,000 crore to help needy during COVID crisis: Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said that Rs 65,000 crore is required to help the poor affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He also laid stress on the need to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published