‘Second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’: Raghuram Rajan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a conversation with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.
Both discussed many aspects of the coronavirus crisis that has gripped the world.
Rajan said going for a second or third lockdown will be devastating for India’s economy.
The dialogue with Rajan was first in the series that Gandhi plans to hold with public intellectuals.
