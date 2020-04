Adorable dog flips out seeing himself on the news Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 hour ago Adorable dog flips out seeing himself on the news Most people aren't happy to find out they're on the news. This dog in Mousa, Louisiana, however, was thrilled. Watch the cute moment when 2-year-old Bronn, an energetic black-haired Labradoodle, jumps up and down in front of the TV seeing himself.

