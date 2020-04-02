Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Charles Barkley recently ranked LeBron James as the 7th greatest player of all time behind Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kobe Bryant.
Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron should be higher on the list.