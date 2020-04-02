Global  

Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time

Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time

Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time

Charles Barkley recently ranked LeBron James as the 7th greatest player of all time behind Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kobe Bryant.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron should be higher on the list.

Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time

Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all timeCharles Barkley recently ranked LeBron James as the 7th greatest player of all time behind Michael...
