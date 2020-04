ReedPop Organizing Virtual 'Star Wars' Convention for May the 4th | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 hours ago ReedPop Organizing Virtual 'Star Wars' Convention for May the 4th | THR News Fan conventions have gone on hiatus as COVID-19 continues to keep the world on lockdown, but that isn’t preventing New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration organizers ReedPop from marking next week’s Star Wars Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Comes To Streaming



Can't wait for the new Star Wars movie to hit streaming? According to Business Insider the wait is almost over. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is hitting Disney Plus two months early on May 4th -.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43 Published 3 days ago Stars to teach lessons on new BBC virtual learning programme



Footballer Sergio Aguero, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and EastEnder Danny Dyer will be among the famous faces leading lessons as part of the BBC’s plans to help educate the nation’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago