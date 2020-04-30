Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Happy 100th birthday Edith!

Happy 100th birthday Edith!

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Happy 100th birthday Edith!
A resident at The Grand Nursing Home in Utica turned 100 Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Happy 100th birthday Edith!

At the grand nursing home in utica.

Edith morse celebrated her 100th birthday!

She was born and raised in the area.

Went to whitesboro high school.

Loved ones and the utica fire department participated in a birthday parade, many of them holding signs saying "happy birthday."

Morse says: 22:24;05 "she's the type to say don;t do a lot, no iu dont want anyhting ugh yeah she's goingt o have something for her 100th birthday.22:24;14 utica mayor rob palmieri was also there to celebrate edith's birthday.



Recent related news from verified sources

Caitriona Balfe Jokes About What She Got Sam Heughan for His Birthday!

Happy birthday to Sam Heughan, who turns 40 years old today!!! The actor has been receiving birthday...
Just Jared - Published

NHS hospital staff in Cheltenham wish Captain Tom happy birthday

Captain Tom Moore has raised more than £30million for the NHS so far with his inspiring effort. A...
Stroud Life - Published Also reported by •Express and Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this

edith_conn

Edith Conn OBE DL JP RT @NatEmergTrust: 🎉Happy 100th Birthday @captaintommoore from everyone at the @NatEmergTrust6 hours ago

edith_conn

Edith Conn OBE DL JP RT @GMLO_UK: Happy 100th Birthday @captaintommoore and congratulations for becoming Honorary Colonel from the Lord-Lieutenant and everyone… 9 hours ago

edith_conn

Edith Conn OBE DL JP RT @SheInsprAwrds: Happy 100th birthday #CaptainTom 🎉🥂 Not all heroes wear capes. He has shown us age is no bar to make a difference. All y… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British trains play birthday tune for centenarian Captain Tom Moore [Video]

British trains play birthday tune for centenarian Captain Tom Moore

Great Western Railway creates train horn song, tooting happy birthday for Captain Tom Moore. Video credit: @GWRHelp.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:35Published
British trains toot tune for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday [Video]

British trains toot tune for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday

Great Western Railway creates train horn song, tooting happy birthday for Captain Tom Moore. Video credit: @GWRHelp.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:35Published