Bengals Release QB Andy Dalton After 9 Seasons

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Bengals Release QB Andy Dalton After 9 Seasons The 32-year-old was picked by Cincinnati out of TCU in the 2011 draft's second round.

He then became the Bengals' starter for the next nine seasons, leading them to the playoffs five times.

The three-time Pro Bowler compiled a career record of 70-61-2.

Dalton's 205 career TD passes also ranks first in Bengals franchise history.

According to ESPN, the release comes as he was entering the last year of a six-year contract.

Following the team's last game of the 2019 season, Dalton hinted that his time with Cincinnati was up.

Andy Dalton, via ESPN ESPN adds that the Bengals tried to trade Dalton before ultimately releasing him.

Cincinnati will now turn to Joe Burrow, the first overall pick of the 2020 draft.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner led LSU to a national championship victory back in January.

