Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion's Remix for Disaster Relief Bey joined the new remix of Megan Thee Stallion's song, "Savage." Proceeds from the song will go to Bread Of Life, Inc., a disaster relief organization in Houston.

Houston also happens to be the hometown of both Beyoncé and Megan.

Megan could not contain her excitement about Beyoncé's part on the track.

Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram