'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said CBSE will conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams soon after normalcy is back.
"We implemented a task force on pending CBSE exams. I had a discussion with the officials who submitted a report," Pokhriyal said.
He added that the pending board exams are likely to be conducted in July and if normalcy is not back till then, the authorities will think of an alternative.