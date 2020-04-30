'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:38s - Published 5 days ago 'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said CBSE will conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams soon after normalcy is back. "We implemented a task force on pending CBSE exams. I had a discussion with the officials who submitted a report," Pokhriyal said. He added that the pending board exams are likely to be conducted in July and if normalcy is not back till then, the authorities will think of an alternative. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Manash Pratim Gohain RT @raguramanTOI: NEET exam on July 26, JEE main to be conducted from July 18 to 23. Pending CBSE exams to be held on July while JEE advanc… 37 minutes ago Ragu Raman NEET exam on July 26, JEE main to be conducted from July 18 to 23. Pending CBSE exams to be held on July while JEE… https://t.co/eDro08Zixy 1 hour ago Aasif_Manzoor (آصف منظور) (((IMPORTANT NOTICE))) Medical Entrance exam #NEET to be conducted on July 26, 2020. JEE-Mains to be held from… https://t.co/LnamtWVBJq 1 hour ago Lo Ne Faiz An Medical Entrance exam #NEET to be conducted on July 26, 2020.JEE-Mains to be held from July 18-23, JEE-Advanced in… https://t.co/lQymu49o35 2 hours ago JkLatestUpdates >> Medical entrance exam #NEET to be conducted on July 26, 2020. #JkLatestUpdates . > JEE-Mains to be held from Ju… https://t.co/gcgF3K4TbI 3 hours ago JOY JOHN Sir when will be the cbse pending exams going to be conducted #EducationMinisterGoesLive 4 hours ago Kamakshi Sir , it is my humble request to you to please release a decision on the pending CBSE board exams soon . In my opin… https://t.co/OLzhFAg6x9 2 days ago Ruby Koley #EducationMinisterGoesLive Sir when will the pending board exams of class XII CBSE & admissions of DU be conducted 2 days ago