Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister

'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:38s - Published
'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister

'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said CBSE will conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams soon after normalcy is back.

"We implemented a task force on pending CBSE exams. I had a discussion with the officials who submitted a report," Pokhriyal said.

He added that the pending board exams are likely to be conducted in July and if normalcy is not back till then, the authorities will think of an alternative.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

manashTOI

Manash Pratim Gohain RT @raguramanTOI: NEET exam on July 26, JEE main to be conducted from July 18 to 23. Pending CBSE exams to be held on July while JEE advanc… 37 minutes ago

raguramanTOI

Ragu Raman NEET exam on July 26, JEE main to be conducted from July 18 to 23. Pending CBSE exams to be held on July while JEE… https://t.co/eDro08Zixy 1 hour ago

listenaasif

Aasif_Manzoor (آصف منظور) (((IMPORTANT NOTICE))) Medical Entrance exam #NEET to be conducted on July 26, 2020. JEE-Mains to be held from… https://t.co/LnamtWVBJq 1 hour ago

lonefaizan97

Lo Ne Faiz An Medical Entrance exam #NEET to be conducted on July 26, 2020.JEE-Mains to be held from July 18-23, JEE-Advanced in… https://t.co/lQymu49o35 2 hours ago

JkLatestUpdates

JkLatestUpdates >> Medical entrance exam #NEET to be conducted on July 26, 2020. #JkLatestUpdates . > JEE-Mains to be held from Ju… https://t.co/gcgF3K4TbI 3 hours ago

joyjohn987

JOY JOHN Sir when will be the cbse pending exams going to be conducted #EducationMinisterGoesLive 4 hours ago

KamakshiG_11

Kamakshi Sir , it is my humble request to you to please release a decision on the pending CBSE board exams soon . In my opin… https://t.co/OLzhFAg6x9 2 days ago

KoleyRuby

Ruby Koley #EducationMinisterGoesLive Sir when will the pending board exams of class XII CBSE & admissions of DU be conducted 2 days ago