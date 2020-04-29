Trump Keeps Meat-Processing Plants Open

Global  

President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite concerns for workers not receiving enough protection, Trump wants to protect the U.S. food supply.

According to Reuters, Trump used the Defense Production Act to keep the plants working.

The order was designed to give companies more liability protection if employees get sick.

It states: “Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain.”

State Lawmaker Warns Food Supply Chain Could 'Potentially Fail' In Pennsylvania

Customers may be buying in bulk out of fear. After the coronavirus pandemic threatened the nation’s food supply chain, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to compel meat processing..

Following Trump's Order To Keep Plants Open, Worries Grow At JBS

The number of coronavirus cases at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley continues to grow with totals now reaching the mid-200s.

