Trump Keeps Meat-Processing Plants Open
President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite concerns for workers not receiving enough protection, Trump wants to protect the U.S. food supply.
According to Reuters, Trump used the Defense Production Act to keep the plants working.
The order was designed to give companies more liability protection if employees get sick.
It states: “Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain.”