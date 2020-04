Free telehealth services available to all ages in Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:46s - Published 30 minutes ago Free telehealth services available to all ages in Nevada These are unprecedented times and a lot of us are facing feelings we've never had before. If you're one of them, you're far from alone. As part of our efforts to help with the Las Vegas Rebound, 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean shows us, it's best to meet your emotions head on. 0

Free telehealth services available to all ages in Nevada BEFORE.IF YOU'RE ONE OF THEM YOU'RENOT ALONE AS PART OF OUREFFORTS TO HELP WITH THE LASVEGAS REBOUND 13 ACTIONNEWS ANCHOR TRICIA KEAN SHOWSUS IT'S BEST TO MEET YOUREMOTIONS - HEAD ON.<DR.STEPHANIE WOODARD: SO MUCH OFTHIS IS OUT OF OUR CONTROL.NOW.DR.STEPHANIE WOODARD: IT'S VERYNORMAL FOR PEOPLE TO ACTUALLYBE FEELING ANXIETY, DEPRESSION,SADNESS, GRIEF.WHAT ISN'T NORMAL FOR SO MANY,IS FACING THOSE EMOTIONS.STEPHANIE WOODARD: SOMETIMES ITHELPS TO HAVE SOMEONE ELSE TOTALK TO AND TO BRAINSTORM ABOUTWAYS THAT YOU CAN BE COPING.TO HELP, SHE'S SPREADING THEWORD ABOUT SERVICES AVAILABLETHROUGH "CERTIFIED COMMUNITYBEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTERS."THIS IS ONE OF THEIR NORMALLYBUSY LAS VEGAS LOCATIONS.DAVID ROBECK: WE'RE NOT ABLETO HAVE GROUPS HERE RIGHT NOW.WE'RE NOT EVEN DOING INDIVIDUALSESSIONS.BUT PRESIDENT AND CEO, DAVIDROBECK, SAYS THEY'RE STILL OPENFOR BUSINESS!DAVID ROBECK: THEY CAN CALLOUR MAIN TELEPHONE NUMBER ATANYTIME, DAY OR NIGHT, A FULLYLICENSED CLINICIAN WILL BE ONTHE OTHER END OF THAT.ONCE THEY ACCESS YOUR NEEDS,THEY'RE ABLE TO SET YOU UP WITHONE-ON-ONE ONLINE SERVICES.9BEST OF ALL, IT'S ABSOLUTELYFREE FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T AFFORDIT, AND IT'S OPEN TO THE WHOLEFAMILY.DAVID ROBECK: WE TREATWOODARD SAYS IF YOU'RE NOT SUREYOU NEED HELP, THERE'S NOTHINGWRONG WITH REACHING OUT ANDSPEAKING WITH A LICENSEDTHERAPIST.STEPHANIE WOODARD: WE ALL NEEDTO GET THROUGH THIS AND WE'REGONNA GET THROUGH IT TOGETHER.SO THE MORE WE CAN STAYCONNECTED WITH OTHERS, THE MORESUCCESSFUL WE'LL BE.





