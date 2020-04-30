Chick-fil-A Is Launching a Meal Kit According to CNN Business, the chain plans to start releasing the kits on May 4.

Chick-fil-A predicts that half of its national locations will carry the meals.

The kits are meant to accommodate people who are eating at home more due to restaurant closings.

CNN adds that meal kit companies have seen an uptick in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chick-fil-A started testing homemade dishes in 2018 at locations in Atlanta.

The test meals took less than a half hour to make and included pan-roasted chicken, crispy dijon chicken and chicken parmesan.

Chick-fil-A's Michael Patrick, via CNN Business The new kits come with two breaded chicken filets, a side of pasta, marinara sauce and cheese.

You can also change up the chicken order for a spicy or grilled option.

The chicken comes precooked by Chick-fil-A and only needs to be reheated.