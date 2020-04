Cuomo on Thursday said New York City will halt early-hour subway service to disinfect the trains every day.

He announced the initiatives as the state hardest hit by the outbreak looks to ease restrictions on social life and businesses with a massive public transport system that is clean and safe for riders and transit workers.

Cuomo said New York City's subway system would be shut between 1 and 5 a.m.

ET so that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that oversees the trains, can conduct an unprecedented cleaning program.