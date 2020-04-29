Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TikTok > TikTok Passes 2 Billion Downloads

TikTok Passes 2 Billion Downloads

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
TikTok Passes 2 Billion Downloads

TikTok Passes 2 Billion Downloads

TikTok passed 2 billion downloads on mobile devices, becoming more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Business Insider, it received 315 new installs since January.

The number of downloads is the most any app has ever gotten in a single quarter.

The platform features all kinds of content, including DIY fashion, home renovation projects and creative skits.

Although TikTok is on top right now, other social media application have also seen more usage and downloads.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

TikTok surpasses 2 billion downloads and sets a record for app installs in a single quarter

TikTok surpasses 2 billion downloads and sets a record for app installs in a single quarter· TikTok has surpassed 2 billion all-time global downloads across iOS and Android devices, according...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Mashable9to5Mac


TikTok reaches 2 billion downloads

TikTok reaches 2 billion downloadsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge TikTok is seemingly thriving during the global pandemic,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch



You Might Like


Tweets about this