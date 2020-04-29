TikTok Passes 2 Billion Downloads

TikTok passed 2 billion downloads on mobile devices, becoming more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Business Insider, it received 315 new installs since January.

The number of downloads is the most any app has ever gotten in a single quarter.

The platform features all kinds of content, including DIY fashion, home renovation projects and creative skits.

Although TikTok is on top right now, other social media application have also seen more usage and downloads.