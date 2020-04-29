Whole Foods Workers Will Do A Sick Out With Other Store Employees
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Whole Food workers are becoming more organized, now using a grassroots group called Whole Worker.
According to Gizmodo, these essential workers are making demands for safe work environments.
The group is planning to hold another sick-out on International Workers Day.
They are coordinating their response with other employees from Amazon, Instacart and Target.
Workers are demanding transparency, access to a clean job space, increased pay and healthcare coverage.