Whole Foods Workers Will Do A Sick Out With Other Store Employees

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Whole Food workers are becoming more organized, now using a grassroots group called Whole Worker.

According to Gizmodo, these essential workers are making demands for safe work environments.

The group is planning to hold another sick-out on International Workers Day.

They are coordinating their response with other employees from Amazon, Instacart and Target.

Workers are demanding transparency, access to a clean job space, increased pay and healthcare coverage.

