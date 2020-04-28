Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colorado man wins two $1 million jackpots on the same day

Colorado man wins two $1 million jackpots on the same day

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Colorado man wins two $1 million jackpots on the same day

Colorado man wins two $1 million jackpots on the same day

For one lucky Colorado man, the unimaginable happened on March 25.The Pueblo, Colorado resident, who identifies only as “Joe B.,” won two $1 million Powerball jackpots and claimed his winnings on Friday, April 24, according to 9News.Evidently, Joe B.’s wins were a long time coming.The lottery fan has been playing the same numbers for 30 years — and after three decades, they finally paid off.According to a press release, Joe B.

Bought his tickets at different times and in different locations.“Can you believe what amazing luck!” the Colorado Lottery said.When the claims staff asked him what he and his wife plan to do with their millions, he simply said, “the Boss has plans for it”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kcautv

KCAU 9 News Colorado Lottery officials identified “Joe B.” as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. https://t.co/cCwQeUN0uC 13 hours ago

YDanasmithdutra

Dana Smith Dutra 🇺🇸 #StandWithJoe 🇺🇸 RT @modernhomesla: Yeah. Nothing 2 see here. Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day “Joe B.” won two $1 million Power… 15 hours ago

KairoCerere

Kairo Cerere RT @fox7austin: A Colorado man has played the same lottery numbers for 30 years and it's finally paid off - twice! He won two $1 million ja… 16 hours ago

fox7austin

FOX 7 Austin A Colorado man has played the same lottery numbers for 30 years and it's finally paid off - twice! He won two $1 mi… https://t.co/jDtiZleuoE 17 hours ago

Alisa_Maksimo59

Alisa RT @HuffPostWeird: A Colorado man identified only as "Joe B." won two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. https://t.co/eHWGs0IAoS 20 hours ago

modernhomesla

Call Paul's Boutique Yeah. Nothing 2 see here. Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day “Joe B.” won two $1 million… https://t.co/zYi1s93iXY 1 day ago

981thebreeze

981thebreeze An anonymous man won two $1 million Colorado Lottery jackpots on the same day! @JackKulp and @CarolynMcArdle talked… https://t.co/dHO5uKnK00 1 day ago

BreakingNewzman

BreakingNewzman RT @WTRF7News: After playing the same lottery numbers for 30 years, one man won big recently when he hit not one but TWO $1 million Powerba… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize Twice On Same Day [Video]

Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize Twice On Same Day

A man in Colorado reportedly won a $1 million lottery prize twice in the same day.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published
Girl receives surprise video call from Cinderella and Moana [Video]

Girl receives surprise video call from Cinderella and Moana

A little girl who couldn't have a birthday party was overjoyed when she received a surprise video call from Cinderella and Moana. Maddie Stewart, three, was feeling bored under lockdown in East..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published