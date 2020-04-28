Colorado man wins two $1 million jackpots on the same day

For one lucky Colorado man, the unimaginable happened on March 25.The Pueblo, Colorado resident, who identifies only as “Joe B.,” won two $1 million Powerball jackpots and claimed his winnings on Friday, April 24, according to 9News.Evidently, Joe B.’s wins were a long time coming.The lottery fan has been playing the same numbers for 30 years — and after three decades, they finally paid off.According to a press release, Joe B.

Bought his tickets at different times and in different locations.“Can you believe what amazing luck!” the Colorado Lottery said.When the claims staff asked him what he and his wife plan to do with their millions, he simply said, “the Boss has plans for it”