Recent related videos from verified sources Winchester Hospital Gives 'Clap Off' Send Off To 100th Coronavirus Patient Discharged



Winchester Hospital discharged their 100th coronavirus patient Wednesday. The staff at the hospital gave him a special send off. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:52 Published 3 hours ago Man Celebrates Recovery From COVID-19 In Hospital Where He Works



On Tuesday there was a glimmer of hope for the staff at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital came with the discharge of the first COVID-19 patient admitted. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:25 Published 3 weeks ago