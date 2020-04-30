RIP Rishi Kapoor: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & other politicians pay tribute to veteran actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

He was admitted to Sir H.

N.

Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and called him ‘a powerhouse of talent’ in his tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to the veteran actor.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that ‘the nation lost a beloved son'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called him a wonderful actor and a legend.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he is anguished by Kapoor’s death.

The veteran actor delivered numerous blockbusters during his career.

He was part of hit films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and others.