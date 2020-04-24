Pelosi Says State And Local Government May Need Around $1 Trillion In Aid

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. state and local government could need close to $1 trillion in aid.

According to Reuters, this amount would help them recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi announced the House of Representatives would return to session on May 11 but said it could change.

She said money for state and local government would be the main issue discussed in the next coronavirus package.

State governors have requested $500 billion to help cover public health expenses and lost tax revenues and assist people getting back to work.

