Roger Stone Bought More Than 200 Facebook Accounts In 2016
Unsealed FBI records show that Roger Stone bought hundreds of fake Facebook pages in 2016.
According to Business Insider, he used them to distribute news articles that would hurt his political rivals.
He also used them to defend himself against charges of Russian collusion.
Stone was under investigation as part of a federal probe into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election.