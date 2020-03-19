Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Stone Bought More Than 200 Facebook Accounts In 2016

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Roger Stone Bought More Than 200 Facebook Accounts In 2016

Roger Stone Bought More Than 200 Facebook Accounts In 2016

Unsealed FBI records show that Roger Stone bought hundreds of fake Facebook pages in 2016.

According to Business Insider, he used them to distribute news articles that would hurt his political rivals.

He also used them to defend himself against charges of Russian collusion.

Stone was under investigation as part of a federal probe into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

westmm4028

Darlene Grant @realDonaldTrump @nytimes @washingtonpost Does that include all the fake troll accounts your guilty friends set up? https://t.co/dBH72waJpS 1 day ago

konanut

Donna E. HSB RT @DearAuntCrabby: Roger Stone bought more than 200 fake Facebook accounts, which he used to run ads defending Roger Stone The slime this… 6 days ago

Jerry37716870

Jerry #LulaLivre#ForaBolsonaros esquerdista sempre RT @ReesusP: Roger Stone bought more than 200 fake Facebook accounts, which he used to run ads defending Roger... https://t.co/4K18gXiIUZ 1 week ago

NScotiaBrenda

Storyteller Roger Stone bought more than 200 fake Facebook accounts, which he used to run ads defending Roger... https://t.co/WXvfyAs3Tq via @YahooNews 1 week ago

etmapp

Edward Mapp Roger Stone bought more than 200 fake Facebook accounts, which he used to run ads defending Roger... https://t.co/lKGMeSqczK via @YahooNews 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: Roger Stone Was Not 'Treated Fairly' [Video]

Trump: Roger Stone Was Not 'Treated Fairly'

President Trump tweeted about Roger Stone.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published
Over 1,000 Former DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign Over Roger Stone Case [Video]

Over 1,000 Former DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign Over Roger Stone Case

Over 1,000 Former DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign Over Roger Stone Case

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published