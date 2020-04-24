Londoners gather on Westminster Bridge to applaud healthcare workers despite previous backlash over social distancing

Londoners gathered on Westminster Bridge, mere meters away from St Thomas' Hospital, to applaud healthcare and other key workers during the UK's weekly 'Clap For Our Carers' event on Thursday (April 30).

Some participants can be seen practising social distancing, while others aren't.

This subject attracted criticism of the event last week, with some users on social media calling for police to close Westminster Bridge.

Also in this footage, a double-decker bus owned by a bakery can be seen passing over the bridge with a large sign reading "Thank You NHS".