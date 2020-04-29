Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist'

Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed.

According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified as a serious risk.” He said: "I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights.” Musk called the stay-at-home orders “fascist” and said it was not “democratic” or “freedom.