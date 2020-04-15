Felled Tree Falls the Wrong Way

Occurred on April 27, 2020 / Denham Springs, Louisiana, USA Info from Licensor: "I took it upon myself to cut down a dead/dying tree.

I am not a tree specialist by any means.

The tree was in a swampy area that holds water and near the property line by my neighbors new house.

I had a plan for the tree to go a certain way and it just didn't work out that way.

Standing in shin deep water littered with tall grass and bushes, I proceeded to cut.

I cut a notch where I wanted it to fall and inserted wedges on the other side to push it over.

The tree didn't care.

The tree fell 90 degrees the other way and nearly crushed me had I not changed course in my escape."