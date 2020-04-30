Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Federal Social Distancing Guidelines Set to Expire

Federal Social Distancing Guidelines Set to Expire

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Federal Social Distancing Guidelines Set to Expire

Federal Social Distancing Guidelines Set to Expire

Social distancing guidelines from the federal government are set to expire today.

Cheddar’s J.D.

Durkin explained that President Trump will not extend guidelines across the country but will allow states to make decisions for themselves.

Also, with the 2020 election looming the Trump administration has been leaning into more telecom interviews, but Durkin said the president is antsy to get back on the campaign trail.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Live Coronavirus Tracker Updates

The president says federal guidelines on social distancing won’t be renewed. Beaches could close in...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK convey for carers in Dorset may have broken social distancing guidelines [Video]

UK convey for carers in Dorset may have broken social distancing guidelines

A convey for frontline COVID-19 workers may have violated social distancing rules on Thursday (April 30).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:32Published
California gov issues ‘hard close’ to Orange County beaches [Video]

California gov issues ‘hard close’ to Orange County beaches

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said he ordered beaches in Orange County to close, after crowds defied public health guidelines to throng the popular shoreline last weekend.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published