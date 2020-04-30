Federal Social Distancing Guidelines Set to Expire
Social distancing guidelines from the federal government are set to expire today.
Cheddar’s J.D.
Durkin explained that President Trump will not extend guidelines across the country but will allow states to make decisions for themselves.
Also, with the 2020 election looming the Trump administration has been leaning into more telecom interviews, but Durkin said the president is antsy to get back on the campaign trail.