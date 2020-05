You Can 'Control' A Local Guide Through Faroe Islands' Remote Tourism App Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 weeks ago You Can 'Control' A Local Guide Through Faroe Islands' Remote Tourism App The Faroe Islands understands that, even though many people would love to come and visit, they just can’t right now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this