Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski Talk 'The Willoughbys'

Netflix's new animated adventure "The Willoughbys" boasts an incredible cast that includes Jane Krakowski, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Terry Crews and more.

While chatting with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, they share why getting involved in this project was so special.

