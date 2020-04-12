7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19 The latest number of jobless claims has brought the country’s total to around 30 million in the past six weeks.

Here are seven states that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 in terms of job losses, according to a data review by Yahoo Finance.

1.

Georgia saw an additional 264,000 unemployment claims last week.

That’s a 4,859 percent spike versus the week of March 14.

2.

Florida also experienced a substantial spike of 4,595 percent in claims, likely because they were one of the last states to implement a stay-at-home order.

3.

Alabama had a 4,390 percent spike compared to last month with an additional 64,200 people applying for unemployment benefits.

4.

Michigan averaged an increase of more than 4,100 percent compared to the week of March 14.

5.

New Hampshire followed close behind with 14,300 new claims, representing a spike of more than 3,800 percent.

6.

Indiana, a state with over 18,000 recorded COVID-19 cases, had 57,400 new claims. 7.

Kentucky rounded out the list with 90,000 new claims, enduring an increase of well over 3,000 percent.