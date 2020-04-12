Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19

7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19

7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19

7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19 The latest number of jobless claims has brought the country’s total to around 30 million in the past six weeks.

Here are seven states that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 in terms of job losses, according to a data review by Yahoo Finance.

1.

Georgia saw an additional 264,000 unemployment claims last week.

That’s a 4,859 percent spike versus the week of March 14.

2.

Florida also experienced a substantial spike of 4,595 percent in claims, likely because they were one of the last states to implement a stay-at-home order.

3.

Alabama had a 4,390 percent spike compared to last month with an additional 64,200 people applying for unemployment benefits.

4.

Michigan averaged an increase of more than 4,100 percent compared to the week of March 14.

5.

New Hampshire followed close behind with 14,300 new claims, representing a spike of more than 3,800 percent.

6.

Indiana, a state with over 18,000 recorded COVID-19 cases, had 57,400 new claims. 7.

Kentucky rounded out the list with 90,000 new claims, enduring an increase of well over 3,000 percent.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oldlady12345

Jean M. O'Brien RT @TopBuzz: These are the states getting hit the hardest with job losses from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/C3XbILEm9r https://t.c… 4 days ago

TopBuzz

TopBuzz These are the states getting hit the hardest with job losses from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/C3XbILEm9r https://t.co/I585aa212b 4 days ago

delibber2017

Snowflakeremover RT @unseen1_unseen: Strange that PA a battleground state has more joblessness than NY the epicenter of the virus. In fact, a lot of battle… 5 days ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics These are the states getting hit the hardest with job losses from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/zk3vwQfGun 6 days ago

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam These are the states getting hit the hardest with job losses from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/A0Z41rYICQ 6 days ago

65cobragal

Karen Mundy "These are the states getting hit the hardest with job losses from the coronavirus pandemic" https://t.co/5zcoj2Rgsn 6 days ago

GGevirtz

GG ❤🇺🇸❤ These are the states getting hit the hardest with job losses from the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/0eezyCCQIY 6 days ago

jamesvgingerich

James Gingerich, @Expeflow #WorkEasier #RPA These are the states getting hit the hardest with job losses from the #Coronavirus pandemic. (CNBC) #COVIDー19… https://t.co/3aamTWSKu4 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Against Advice Of Health Experts, Some States Are Readying To Re-Open Businesses [Video]

Against Advice Of Health Experts, Some States Are Readying To Re-Open Businesses

Against the advice of many public health experts, another wave of US states are preparing to lift coronavirus restrictions this week. According to Reuters, the White House sees this month’s jobless..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Chinese Migrant Workers Struggling To Hold On [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Chinese Migrant Workers Struggling To Hold On

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cause millions more people in China to lose their jobs. Economists say many of them will be left stranded without a safety net, unable to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published