Man Apprehended after Bursting Into Bank with Keg

Occurred on January 10, 2020 / Wigan, England, UK Info from Licensor: "We were booking our lads holiday in Wigan, England, when all of the sudden, a man started trying to break into a Barclays Bank with a beer keg and then smashed through the glass door, to which he was met with the smoke detectors going off.

After, he claimed that it was for ‘personal reasons.’"