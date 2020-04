Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is among more than eight-hundred inmates who could potentially be released from Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:31s - Published 15 minutes ago Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is among more than eight-hundred inmates who could potentially be released from Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is among more than eight-hundred inmates who could potentially be released from prison because of an outbreak of Coronavirus 0

Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is among more than eight-hundred inmates who could potentially be released from prison because of outbreak of Coronavirus. A lawsuit was filed this month on behalf of prisoners detained in the Elton Correctional Institutions after three people there died from the virus. The suit requests prisoners at high risk for serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19 be released.





