Black Caucus wants representation on COVID-19 task force Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:40s - Published 5 hours ago Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus wants to be included on COVID-19 task force 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Disproportionately Impacts Black Chicagoans



72% of people in Chicago who have died from COVID-19 are African Americans. But according to Business Insider, black people make up just 30% of the city's population. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago