D'Iberville High celebrate class of 2020

Seniors and school staff lined up at D’Iberville High School today to grab supplies and be together once again even from a social distance.

T- m-s aquarium dot org.

- - seniors and school staff lined- up at d'iberville high- school today to grab supplies - and be together once- again...even- from a social distance.

- news 25's grant chighizola has- more on how the warriors are- handiling these unique- circumstances.- - standup - "they may not be able to be in school right now, but seniors - - - - here at d'iberville recieved a- big salute from faculty and - staff."

It was a time for laughter, - smiles, and even some tears as- the - class of 2020 made their way- back to d'iberville high.

- sot-damarius chandler:- - - - d'iberville senior "it feels pretty great to see all my- friends here and all my teacher- that taught me- throughout the years.

Just to a- - - - least see their faces."

Cars were backed up to the street as- students waved- to their favorite teachers and- recieved their long-awaited - senior t-shirts and yard signs.- sot-cheryl broadus: principal,- d'iberville high- school- "it's important to bring the kids back and make that - - - - connection.

We're such a family- here...our community, our - school, our children, and it's- just really nice."

Seniors say this time apart has- helped them to form lasting - bonds with fellow seniors they- may not know as well.

- sot-arielle nguyen: d'iberville- senior- "we know that even though we weren't close as friends that w- are still going to- make it through the end and eve- though we haven't had a class - - - - together we're still the class- of 2020 from dhs."

Sot-damarius chandler - "even though everything is basically not as everybody- wanted it to seem, we - still, are strong together, and- we're a strong family, and we'r- always thinking - about each other."

This was the first of many- events recognizing the- class.- on may 16th there will be a - parade through the streets of - d'iberville to show this one- - of-a-kind class they'll always- have their backs.

- sot-cheryl broadus- "we miss them.

And just...wishing them well and- congratulations on their- graduation."

At d'iberville high school, - grant chighizola, news- 25.

