Gov. Little releases more information on phase 1 of Idaho Rebounds

WE EXPECT?LITTLE SAYS THEPROCESS WILL TAKETIME, ANDADVANCINGTHROUGH THESTAGES WILL BEBASED ON DECLININGINFECTIONS ANDSTRONG TESTING.IN STAGE ONE,CHURCHES ANDALMOST ALL RETAILSHOPS CAN OPEN ASLONG AS THEYFOLLOW STRICTPHYSICALDISTANCINGGUIDELINES ANDOTHER PROTOCOLS.IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER FRANKIEKATAFIAS HAS MORE.IDAHO WAS ONE OFTHE LAST STATES INTHE COUNTRY TOHAVE A POSITIVETEST OF THECORONAVIRUS ANDNO SURPRISE TO MEDUE TO YOURDILIGENT ACTIONSWE ARE ONE OF THEFIRST DATES TOREOPENIN FOUR STAGES,GOVERNOR LITTLEHOPES TO HAVE THEGEM STATE UP ANDRUNNING AT 100PERCENT.

THEFIRST STAGE KICKSOFF MAY 1ST ANDWILL CONTINUETHROUGH MAY 15TH.AS GENERALBUSINESSESPREPARE TO OPENTHEIR DOORS,GOVERNOR LITTLEREMINDS BUSINESSOWNERS TO HAVE APLAN IN PLACE TOREDUCE THE RISK OFSPREADING COVID-19A STRONG ECONOMICCOME BACK STARTSWITH ONE THINGCONSUMER ANDEMPLOYEECONFIDENCE-FULLSCREENGRAPHIC MADE BYDONOVAN HERE-THE GOVERNOR SAYS90 PERCENT OFBUSINESSES CANREOPEN UNDERSTAGE ONE.

ALONGWITH DAY CAMPS,ORGANIZED YOUTHACTIVITIES, ANDPLACES OF WORSHIP.HAIR SALONS,INDOOR GYMS,RESTAURANT DININGROOMS, AND BARSARE ENCOURAGEDTO TAKE THIS TIME TODEVELOP A RE-OPENING PLAN COMESTAGE TWO..

THEGOVERNOR,EMPHASIZING THEIMPORTANCE OFFOLLOWING THEFOUR STAGE PLAN.THIS IS THE RIGHTTHING TO DO IT'S THERIGHT THING TO DOFOR YOURCOMMUNITY IT'S THERIGHT THING TO DOFOR YOURCUSTOMERSADDING THAT IF TOOMANY BUSINESSESOPEN TOO SOON ANDANOTHER OUTBREAKOCCURS WE COULDREGRESS IN STAGESAND FALL BEHINDSCHEDULEWE CAN ONLYREOPEN OURECONOMYSUCCESSFUL IF WECAN DEMONSTRATE ADOWNWARD DECLINEIN SEVERE CASESAND MEET OTHERCRITERIADURING STAGE ONE,GOVERNOR LITTLEENCOURAGES ALLIDAHOANS TOCONTINUE LIMITINGTHEIR EXPOSURE TOOTHERS, MINIMIZENON-ESSENTIALTRAVEL, ANDMAINTAIN PROPERHYGIENE.FOR IDAHONEWS 6/ FOX 9 NOWI'M FRANKIE KATAFIASWITHUNEMPLOYMENTHITTING ANOTHERRECORD NUMBERTHIS WEEK.

MOREHELP IS ON THEWAY.OVER 30 THOUSANDSMALL BUSINESSESIN THE GEM STATEWILL BE ELIGIBLE FORTHE IDAHO REBOUNDCASH GRANT OF UPTO 10 THOUSANDDOLLARS.BUSINESSES AREONLY ELIGIBLE IFTHEY HAVE NOTALREADY RECEIVEDAN S-B-A BACKEDPAYROLLPROTECTION LOANOR LESS THAN 10THOUSAND DOLLARSFROM THAT LOAN.GOVERNOR LITTLESAYS HEUNDERSTANDS THENEED FORTRANSPARENCYAROUND PUBLICSPENDING." AND THAT IS WHYALL RECIPIENTS OFTHE IDAHO REBOUNDCASH GRANTS WILLBE DISPLAYED ATTRANSPARENT DOTIDAHO DOT GOV."THE GOVERNORSAYS HIS THREEHUNDRED MILLIONDOLLARCOMMITMENT TOIDAHO'S SMALLBUSINESSES ISUNIQUE."NO OTHER STATE INTHE COUNTRY ISPUTTING UP ALARGER AMOUNTFROM THECORONAVIRUSRELIEF FUND TOHELP SMALLBUSINESSES WITHCASH SUPPORT."THE STATE'SCORONAVIRUSFINANCIAL ADVISORYCOMMITTEE WILLFINALIZE DETAILSTOMORROW TOENSURE THE MONEYGIVEN WILL MAKE APROPER IMPACT.CRITERIA FOR THEGRANT WILL BEAVAILABLE MAY 5THAND APPLICATIONSACCEPTED STARTINGMAY 11TH.THE DETAILS CAN BEFOUND AT REBOUNDDOT IDAHO DOT GOV.