Eagle Modifies Trails To One-Way To Maintain Social Distancing Guidelines Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:47s - Published 42 minutes ago Eagle Modifies Trails To One-Way To Maintain Social Distancing Guidelines The mountain town of Eagle is making some changes so that people can get outside and enjoy the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic, while maintaining social distancing guidelines. 0

