Demand For Thermal Imaging Cameras Heats Up As Businesses Prepare To Re-Open
In the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the US are preparing to re-open.
According to Business Insider, many are looking for high-tech tools to monitor the health of employees.
Some offices are installing thermal cameras, which provide a rough estimate of people's body temperatures in real time.
Such cameras could alert bosses if an employee is running a fever.