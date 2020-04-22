Global  

Demand For Thermal Imaging Cameras Heats Up As Businesses Prepare To Re-Open

In the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the US are preparing to re-open.

According to Business Insider, many are looking for high-tech tools to monitor the health of employees.

Some offices are installing thermal cameras, which provide a rough estimate of people's body temperatures in real time.

Such cameras could alert bosses if an employee is running a fever.

